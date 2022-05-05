No Early Release For Agent Convicted Of Smuggling Players

By Ivan Moreno (May 5, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A former sports agent convicted for his role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to smuggle Cuban baseball players into the U.S. will need to finish his three-year term of supervised release after a Florida federal judge denied his request to end his punishment 11 months early. Ending Bartolo Hernandez's supervised release now "is not warranted" or "in the interests of justice," U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams said Wednesday, offering no further explanation in her one-page order. A jury convicted Hernandez and athletic trainer Julio Estrada in March 2017 for their respective roles in what prosecutors said was a scheme to coerce vulnerable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS