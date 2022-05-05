Township Says Sign Co. Should Defend Billboard Suit

By Rick Archer (May 5, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh suburb asked a Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday to find that a sign company is required to defend the town government from a suit alleging that it allowed the company to put up commercial signs without the zoning process required of other billboard companies. In its motion, the township of Robinson said PTM Advertising should be joined to billboard company Lamar Advantage's suit against the town as a defendant in accordance with the terms of PTM's contract with the township to erect the signs that are the subject of the suit. "PTM has failed to comply with the agreement with...

