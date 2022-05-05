Coal Magnate Says $48M Award Suit Doesn't Belong In NY

By Alyssa Aquino (May 5, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A coal magnate renewed his bid to push litigation over a $48 million arbitral award out of the U.S. courts, saying Thursday that because the case concerned a bankrupt entity's assets, it belonged in Switzerland, whose courts oversaw the bankruptcy. Hans J. Mende and his companies urged a New York federal court to ax an attempt from Brazilian firms to force them into covering an outstanding judgment against the now-defunct Steel Base Trade AG, which declared bankruptcy in Switzerland. The U.S. courts have regularly deferred to foreign jurisdictions in matters involving an overseas bankruptcy, and the New York court should follow...

