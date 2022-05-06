GE Sued For Failure To File Ch. 11 Claim It Already Sold

By Rick Archer (May 6, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Investment firm Invictus Global Management has filed suit against a General Electric Co. subsidiary in a New York state court, alleging the firm bought a $15.5 million claim being made against a bankrupt airline, but it was rendered worthless because GE missed a filing deadline. In a complaint filed in New York County Supreme Court Thursday, Invictus said it paid GE Engine Services nearly $10.8 million for the right to collect on GE's claim for a contract canceled by bankrupt Chilean carrier LATAM Airlines, only for the bankruptcy court to rule the claim invalid because GE had failed to file for...

