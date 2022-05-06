Colonial Pipeline Hit With $1M Fine Over Control Room Issues

By Clark Mindock (May 6, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has hit Colonial Pipeline Co. with an almost $1 million fine after finding alleged planning failures at its facilities, which the department said underscores vulnerabilities made clear during the 2021 cyberattack that shut down a major pipeline. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said Thursday that it had found multiple probable violations of federal pipeline safety regulations in 2020, after inspections of the company's procedures and records for control room management at facilities in New Jersey, Louisiana, North Carolina and Georgia. It imposed fines totaling $986,400. The inspections occurred between January and November of that...

