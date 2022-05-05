Ex-Pharma CEO To Pay $56K To Settle Insider Trading Case

By Sarah Jarvis (May 5, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of Auspex Pharmaceuticals Inc. will pay just over $56,000 to end both a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit and a related criminal case against him over insider trading accusations that he tipped off his inner circle ahead of his company's $3.2 billion acquisition by Teva. U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels said in a five-page final judgment that Sepehr Sarshar will pay a civil penalty of $56,222 and is permanently blocked from violating certain insider trading provisions of the Securities Act of 1934. The final judgment also ends a parallel criminal case, in which prosecutors agreed not to re-indict...

