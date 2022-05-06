Carnival Settles Trip-And-Fall Suit After Split $580K Verdict

By Joyce Hanson (May 6, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Carnival Corp. and a woman who claims she was seriously injured after tripping and falling aboard one of the company's cruise ships have settled her negligence suit following a $580,000 Florida federal jury verdict that found they were equally at fault for her injuries. The Carnival Pride passenger, Elaine Carroll, and the cruise company signed off Thursday on a two-page joint stipulation for dismissal with prejudice in the negligence lawsuit, saying they settled all claims via a confidential settlement agreement. Each party agreed to bear their own attorney fees and costs. Lawyers for both sides did not respond immediately Friday to...

