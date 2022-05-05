Amazon Judge To Rethink Cert. Bid After 9th Circ. Decision

By Hailey Konnath (May 5, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday granted Amazon workers' request that a magistrate judge reconsider their class certification motion in consolidated litigation over pay and breaks, saying the magistrate's recommendation to certify some but not all proposed classes should be reevaluated in light of a recent Ninth Circuit decision. In a three-page order, U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd said the workers have contended that the magistrate judge's June 2021 findings and recommendations relied on the Ninth Circuit's decision in Olean Wholesale Grocery Cooperative Inc. v. Bumble Bee Foods LLC. But the original order has been set aside, and an en...

