Investors In Pot Co. Aphria Win Class Cert. In $144M Suit

By Katryna Perera (May 5, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge granted class certification on Thursday to a group of Aphria Inc. shareholders in their suit over allegedly worthless assets the Canadian cannabis company purchased in Latin America. U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels' order was short and did not provide any reasoning behind his decision. He also named lead plaintiff Shawn Cunix and plaintiff Elizabeth Alexander as class representatives and their counsel, Levi & Korsinsky LLP, as class counsel. Cunix and Alexander asked the court for class certification in January, stating that they wanted to represent a class of shareholders who purchased Aphria securities between July...

