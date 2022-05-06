5th Circ. Refuses Workers Slice Of Occidental's $980B Award

By Morgan Conley (May 6, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has affirmed that a group of former Occidental employees in Ecuador aren't entitled to a share of a $979 million arbitration award, finding that employees are legally entitled to a share of reported income and the award doesn't change that the company reported a loss the year at issue. In a published opinion Thursday, a three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes' ruling in favor of Occidental Petroleum Corp. and its subsidiary Occidental Exploration and Production Co. in the lawsuit brought by a group of Occidental's former Ecuadorian employees. Under Ecuadorian law, private companies are required...

