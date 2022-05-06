Anthem Gets Spinal Device Coverage Denial Suit Tossed

By Abby Wargo (May 6, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge threw out a patient's proposed class action against Anthem Inc. that claimed it violated federal benefits law when it refused to cover a device that treated her spinal condition, but left the door open for her to refile her complaint. U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin signed an order Thursday dismissing Brenda Honeycutt's case without prejudice after reviewing the parties' joint request to toss the case. Honeycutt had sued the insurance company, alleging it violated the Employee Retirement Income and Security Act in July 2021 after it denied her claim for a spinal stabilization device. On Wednesday,...

