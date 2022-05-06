Judge Ruled On Investors' Class Cert. Too Early, Pot Co. Says

By Katryna Perera (May 6, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Aphria Inc. have urged a New York federal judge to vacate his recent order to certify a class of investors suing the company, arguing that it was issued before the company's deadline to respond to the original motion from shareholders in a suit over allegedly worthless assets the Canadian cannabis company purchased in Latin America. According to the Thursday letter, Aphria and the other named defendants have until May 31 to oppose the shareholder's motion for class certification. The letter states that the defendants plan to take depositions relating to class certification over the next few weeks. The letter was issued...

