Camp Claims Wood Stain Caused Spontaneous Combustion

By Faith Williams (May 6, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts camp for boys filed a lawsuit on Friday against Benjamin Moore claiming negligence and breach of warranty, alleging that its wood stain caused a spontaneous combustion on the campgrounds last year. Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, a summer and day camp owned by CampGroup LLC and located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, alleges that on May 21, a spontaneous combustion occurred following application of a wood stain, even though the product was properly used and applied. CampGroup said it purchased the wood stain in question from Benjamin Moore the same month. The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts,...

