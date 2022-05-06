Atty Immunity Blocks Texas, But Not Federal, Wiretap Claims

By Katie Buehler (May 6, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled on Friday that a Houston divorce attorney is immune from state wiretapping claims for allegedly using evidence illegally obtained by her client from his ex-wife's text and email messages in a child custody case, but held attorney immunity doesn't protect her from related federal claims. In an unanimous decision, the high court agreed with Terisa Taylor's argument that her presentation of the evidence obtained by her client was within her duties as a lawyer and therefore protected by Texas' attorney immunity defense. But the court refused to dismiss federal wiretapping claims included in the lawsuit. The...

