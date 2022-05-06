Stockholders Sue For Vote On Musk's $44B Twitter Takeover

By Jeff Montgomery (May 6, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT) -- A Twitter pension fund stockholder sued in Delaware's Chancery Court on Friday to assure that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's planned $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant faces a minimum two-thirds vote of shares not tied to Musk. A Twitter pension fund stockholder sued the social media giant, its board and Elon Musk in Delaware Chancery Court on Friday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Orlando Police Pension Fund's proposed class claim, naming Twitter, its board and Musk, argued that Musk's 9.6% holdings plus "agreement, arrangement or understandings" to buy the shares of other big stockholders pushed him over a 15% "interested" investor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS