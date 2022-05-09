Hanson Bridgett Lands Safarian Choi Real Estate Pro In LA

By James Mills (May 9, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Hanson Bridgett LLP has expanded its ranks by adding a real estate expert from Safarian Choi & Bolstad LLP as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Alex Grigorians, who spent 10 years at Safarian Choi, a boutique business law firm, has joined Hanson Bridgett's real estate practice, the firm said May 5. Grigorians specializes in real estate finance, representing lenders and borrowers. He focuses on commercial real estate matters, including acquisition, disposition, development, financing and leasing. His expertise also includes mortgage lending and portfolio financing as well as receivership and distressed real estate transactions. "As my practice grew, my clients needed...

