Brooklyn Developer Wants $4.5M Loan To Fund Ch. 11 Plan

By Vince Sullivan (May 6, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn real estate developer All Year Holdings asked a New York bankruptcy court late Thursday for permission to borrow $4.5 million to help fund its pursuit of a Chapter 11 plan that will result in significant new investment into the enterprise. In a motion seeking approval of debtor-in-possession financing, the debtor said it has been financing the costs of its case from existing cash on hand, but the plan process has taken longer than expected and the loan is needed to get the plan across the finish line. A sale and marketing process resulted in an investment agreement among the debtor,...

