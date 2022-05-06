QuantumScape Shareholder Sues In Del. For Company Books

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 6, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Lithium-metal battery maker QuantumScape Corp. was hit with a lawsuit in Delaware's Chancery Court from an investor who claimed it went public in a conflicted blank check company transaction that overvalued the company at the expense of common shareholders. In a complaint filed Thursday, QuantumScape stockholder Sheadrick Richards sought company records to investigate alleged "potential corporate mismanagement, wrongdoing, and waste" by company fiduciaries, including its board. QuantumScape, previously known as QuantumScape Battery Inc., went public in June 2020 through a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. Blank check companies, also known as special purpose acquisition...

