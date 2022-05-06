Crypto Investors May Face Increasing State FCA Tax Liability

By Jason Downs, Harold Hancock and Russell Sullivan (May 6, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- As the public's exposure to digital assets increases, everyone from institutional investors to individual enthusiasts and curious dabblers alike will be wise to consider the accompanying increased legal exposure. One example of an emerging area of law surrounding digital assets relates to various state False Claims Acts. Several states authorize False Claims Act suits based on tax claims. Specifically, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, New York, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C., authorize FCA suits based on tax liability from failure to report income. State attorneys general are poised at the forefront of this emerging area of law. On March 23, New...

