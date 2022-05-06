Ex-Harvard Prof Says IRS Can't Fudge Facebook Valuation

By Dorothy Atkins (May 6, 2022, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A retired Harvard Business School adjunct professor took the stand in a multibillion-dollar trial over Facebook's 2010 tax bill Friday, defending his opinion that the Internal Revenue Service's experts fudged Facebook's valuation and failed to take into account billions of dollars in costs that should have been discounted from its value. Timothy Luehrman, who is a self-employed consultant and retired Harvard Business School adjunct professor, was admitted Friday as Facebook Inc.'s expert in corporate finance and business valuation. During a two-hour direct examination by Facebook's counsel George M. Clarke of Baker McKenzie, Luehrman defended his methodology for coming up with Facebook's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS