BREAKING: High Court Blocks Civil Miranda Suits Against Cops

By Rachel Scharf (June 23, 2022, 10:46 AM EDT) -- Police officers cannot be subject to civil liability for failing to warn criminal suspects of their right against self-incrimination, the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority held Thursday. The 6-3 opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, resolves a stark circuit split over whether the court's landmark 1966 holding in Miranda v. Arizona created a private cause of action for defendants whose unwarned statements are later introduced at trial. The majority said no, writing that "a violation of Miranda does not necessarily constitute a violation of...

