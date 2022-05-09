How The Tribune Cases Will Affect Fraudulent Transfer Claims

By Robert Gayda, Catherine LoTempio and Andrew Matott (May 9, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Tribune Co. saga finally came to a conclusion on Feb. 22 when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the final two pending U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit decisions to arise out of the bankruptcy cases.[1] The Tribune cases, which commenced in 2008, enjoyed an exceptionally long life, at least by current bankruptcy standards. Although the cases appear to be over, they leave behind a lasting precedential legacy — including decisions regarding the application of the Bankruptcy Code's Section 546(e) safe harbor and the adoption of the control test for Section 548(a)(1)(A) claims in the Second Circuit....

