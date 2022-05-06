Mont. Campsite Requests Court Help As Tribe Orders Closure

By Caleb Symons (May 6, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Blackfeet Indian Nation has escalated its bid to close a privately owned campground on its Montana reservation by ordering the site to be vacated immediately, even as a dispute over its lease remains pending, prompting the camp to ask a federal court Friday to block that move. In its new filing, Eagle Bear Inc. said Blackfeet officials told the campground last month to close right away, arguing that its lease had been canceled nearly 15 years ago before formally expiring in April 2021. The tribe posted "No Trespassing" signs at the camp's entrances the day after the shutdown order, it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS