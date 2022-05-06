Shopify Bags Dismissal Of Shopper's Data Privacy Suit

By Lauren Berg (May 6, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Shopify escaped a proposed class action alleging the e-commerce platform collected shoppers' sensitive private information without permission after a California federal judge Thursday found that the claims lack specificity. U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton in a nine-page order dismissed Brandon Briskin's data privacy suit against Shopify Inc., Shopify (USA) Inc. and Shopify Payments (USA) Inc. after finding that the privacy claims against the three entities are too general and don't distinguish which one is responsible for his alleged injuries. "Plaintiff contends that the three related entities are sufficiently put on notice of the claims alleged against them," Judge Hamilton said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS