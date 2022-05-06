Sandy Hook Families Want Out Of InfoWars Ch. 11 Quickly

By Vince Sullivan (May 6, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre asked a Texas bankruptcy judge Friday to schedule a hearing as soon as possible so they can make their case to be released from participation in the Chapter 11 cases of Alex Jones-related holding companies. In the filing, the families say they have dropped their Connecticut state court defamation claims against InfoWars and PrisonPlanetTV, which hold certain trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, whose statements accusing the Sandy Hook massacre of being a staged event and calling the survivors actors led to the defamation...

