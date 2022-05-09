Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Lose Bid To Delay Chicken Execs' 3rd Price-Fix Trial

By Max Jaeger (May 9, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors cannot delay their third bid at trying a group of poultry executives for alleged price-fixing, a Colorado judge has ruled, finding a weeklong gap in the proceedings will not prejudice the government.

The trial is set to run four days a week starting June 6, and prosecutors argued that a court-scheduled intermission the week of June 20 would cause jurors to lose focus or become tainted by media coverage of the trial. But Chief U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer said Friday that the government's concerns were unfounded, particularly given similar breaks in one of two previous trials....

