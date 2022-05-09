Batali Groped, Kissed Woman In Boston Bar, Judge Told

By Chris Villani (May 9, 2022, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Mario Batali forcibly kissed and assaulted a young woman in a Boston bar, grabbing her breasts, buttocks and groin area, a Boston Municipal Court judge heard Monday morning during a bench trial for the celebrity chef and restaurant owner. Celebrity chef Mario Batali sits in Boston Municipal Court Monday during the first day of his trial on a charge of indecent assault and battery. (Chris Villani | Law360) Batali has maintained his innocence and Monday morning told Associate Justice James Stanton he would waive his right to a jury trial. Natali Tene, 32, described her version of the 2017 encounter during...

