Calif. Sheriff Dropped From Cannabis Co. Seizure Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 9, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A California sheriff has been let out of a lawsuit accusing him and federal law enforcement authorities of unlawfully searching armored cars and seizing cash from cannabis companies to make money through civil forfeiture. U.S. District Judge Fred W. Slaughter ordered the dismissal of San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Shannon D. Dicus from Empyreal Enterprises' lawsuit Friday, following the filing of a joint stipulation from the parties that Dicus be let out. "The court's entry of the order disposes of the entire action," Judge Slaughter said in his order. In an emailed statement to Law360, Empyreal's CEO said the seized money has...

