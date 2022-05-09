Insurers Balk At Linking NJ Virus Order To Covered Losses

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (May 9, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Insurers fighting New Jersey businesses over COVID-19 claims insisted Monday during state appellate arguments that the government's shutdown mandate did not lead to physical property losses that would warrant coverage, pointing to carrier-friendly jurisprudence that has emerged during the two years of pandemic. American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co., Hartford Insurance Group, Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. and others urged the New Jersey Appellate Division to follow the lead of 50 state and federal courts that have backed their position, as they defended the denials of claims in separate cases brought by a casino, a country club, a gym, a restaurant and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS