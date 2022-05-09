OPM Data Breach Victims Could Share $63M In Proposed Deal

By Ben Kochman (May 9, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Current, former and prospective government workers who can show economic harm stemming from the notorious 2015 cyberattack on the U.S. Office of Personnel Management would split $63 million under terms of a proposed settlement filed in D.C. federal court. The proposed deal, submitted late Friday, would set aside awards of between $700 and $10,000 to breach victims who can show that they spent money or time responding to identity theft incidents, freezing or unfreezing credit reports, or acquiring credit monitoring or identity theft protection as a result of the cyberattack. The July 2015 incident compromised the financial data, mental health records,...

