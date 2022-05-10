2nd Circ. Skeptical Of 200K-Person Class In TIAA Lending Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (May 10, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday appeared likely to unravel a class of more than 200,000 retirees alleging that the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America violated federal benefits laws through a program offering loans collateralized with retirement savings. At oral argument, a three-judge panel honed in on a district court's lack of findings or discussion in a 2020 class certification order regarding exemptions to so-called prohibited transactions under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The exemptions have become a core issue in the case because TIAA has cited the U.S. Department of Labor's exemptions to prohibited transactions under ERISA as...

