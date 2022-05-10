Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Skeptical Of 200K-Person Class In TIAA Lending Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (May 10, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday appeared likely to unravel a class of more than 200,000 retirees alleging that the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America violated federal benefits laws through a program offering loans collateralized with retirement savings.

At oral argument, a three-judge panel honed in on a district court's lack of findings or discussion in a 2020 class certification order regarding exemptions to so-called prohibited transactions under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The exemptions have become a core issue in the case because TIAA has cited the U.S. Department of Labor's exemptions to prohibited transactions under ERISA as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!