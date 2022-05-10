DOD Must Face SEALs' Suit In Texas Over COVID Vax Mandate

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 10, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has refused to let the U.S. Department of Defense duck a lawsuit from Navy SEALs challenging the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, ruling that the department's denial of deployments for those without the vaccine negatively affects their careers. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor found in an order dated Saturday that the 35 Navy SEALs pursuing a class action on religious grounds are not required to exhaust military vaccination exemption requests before litigation because their claims present "purely legal questions." "Plaintiffs face substantial hardship here," the court said. "They have been forced to choose between compliance with the vaccine mandate and...

