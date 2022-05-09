Wary DC Circ. Mulls Libya's Bid To Nix $96M Award

By Khorri Atkinson (May 9, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared reluctant Monday to overturn a district court order last year affirming an arbiter's ruling that Libya must pay an €83 million ($87.6 million) award to an Austrian construction company over disputed infrastructure projects. Two judges suggested during oral arguments that a tribunal of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes had already litigated issues in the case. At issue is the North African country's contention that arbitrators did not account for some €98 million in advance payments on projects Libya had made to Al-Hani General Construction Co., the joint venture between a Strabag SE subsidiary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS