Tesla Accuses Ex-Engineer Of Supercomputer Tech Theft

By Craig Clough (May 9, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Tesla sued a former employee in California federal court for allegedly stealing trade secrets related to the company's "Project Dojo" supercomputer technology, claiming the engineer downloaded the sensitive data onto his personal computer, and provided a "dummy" laptop for inspection to try and hide the theft. According to the lawsuit filed Friday, defendant Alexander Yatskov worked for Tesla Inc. from January 2021 through earlier this month. During his employment, Yatskov signed two nondisclosure agreements, which included a general one covering his employment at Tesla and one more specific to Project Dojo, Tesla said. Yatskov violated the agreements by downloading protected trade secrets...

