Dems Seek Investor Identities In $375M Trump Hotel Deal

By Joyce Hanson (May 9, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers on the House oversight panel have urged a Miami-based commercial real estate investment firm to reveal the identities of all investors in a $375 million deal to buy The Trump Organization's federal lease for the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C., which was converted into a hotel. Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Gerald Connolly of Virginia, chair of the Subcommittee on Government Operations, told CGI Merchant Group in a letter Friday that they are concerned about the "high sale price" of the lease transfer for the historic...

