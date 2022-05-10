Judge OKs $75M Deals In Contact Lens Price-Fixing Suit

By Carolina Bolado (May 9, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge gave his initial approval on Monday to two deals that would allow Alcon Vision LLC and Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc. to pay a combined $75 million to resolve sprawling price-fixing litigation over disposable contact lenses. U.S. District Judge Harvey E. Schlesinger granted preliminary approval to a $20 million settlement with Alcon and a $55 million deal with Johnson & Johnson that end the class litigation. The two deals were announced late March, just days before a trial was scheduled for March 28. In a statement shared Monday with Law360, J&J said it had "agreed to...

