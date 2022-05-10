5th Circ. Mulls If Tyson COVID-19 Suits Belong In Fed. Court

By Michelle Casady (May 10, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel suggested Tuesday that Tyson Foods must show it changed operations in response to a presidential order during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep in federal court negligence suits brought by processing plant workers. Tyson has argued that because it was operating under the direction of the federal government when the alleged negligence occurred, the disputes belong in federal, not state, court. Tyson is seeking reversal of two orders from Texas federal judges remanding the cases to state court. U.S. Circuit Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt asked Paul D. Clement of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, who represents Tyson, how...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS