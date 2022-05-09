EOIR Doesn't Have To Share Atty Probe Results, 9th Circ. Says

By Mike LaSusa (May 9, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review must investigate complaints against attorneys who practice in immigration courts, but the agency doesn't have to divulge the results of those investigations to complainants, the Ninth Circuit ruled on Monday. The EOIR had argued that federal laws don't require it to investigate noncitizen Prymas Vaz's allegations of misconduct against his attorney, but a three-judge appeals panel rejected that assertion. While regulations governing the immigration courts give the EOIR significant leeway over how to conduct investigations of such complaints, the rules also state that the agency "will" investigate when a complaint is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS