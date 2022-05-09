3M Must Once Again Face Suit Over Defective Face Mask

By Mike Curley (May 9, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A Washington state appeals court on Monday sent back to trial a suit alleging a 3M Co. face mask was defective and contributed to a naval shipyard worker's mesothelioma, saying the trial judge had given erroneous jury instructions that prejudiced the outcome of the case. In a published opinion, the three-judge panel reversed a jury verdict on negligence in a suit by Larry L. Roemmich and his wife, saying the instructions on proximate cause were a misstatement of the law, and there wasn't evidence supporting the jury being instructed on the superseding cause defense. The panel, however, affirmed that the trial...

