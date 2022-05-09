Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

18 States Support 'Remain In Mexico' Ruling At High Court

By Craig Clough (May 9, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Eighteen states including Indiana, Georgia and Ohio urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to affirm a Fifth Circuit ruling propping up a Trump-era policy mandating that asylum-seekers wait out claims in Mexico, throwing their support behind an effort by Missouri and Texas to keep the policy in place.

In an amicus brief authored by the Indiana Attorney General's Office, the states said the Fifth Circuit and a Texas federal judge were correct in finding the Biden administration did not properly consider the impacts of ending the so-called Remain in Mexico policy when it issued a memo in June nixing the...

