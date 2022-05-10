Amazon Skirts Some Wiretap Claims In Alexa Privacy Suit

By Allison Grande (May 9, 2022, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has trimmed a putative class action accusing Amazon of unlawfully recording Alexa device users, finding that registered users couldn't maintain their wiretap claims because they had consented to the practice while allowing unregistered users to proceed with their allegations. In a ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik axed several allegations from the dispute over Amazon's allegedly unlawful practice of recording, storing and sharing communications captured from Alexa users who hadn't activated the devices using a "wake" word, including wiretap claims brought under federal, Washington, and eight other state laws by registered device users. Judge Lasnik...

