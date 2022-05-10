LinkedIn Settles Lawsuit Against Mantheos Over Data Scrape

By Craig Clough (May 10, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- LinkedIn settled a lawsuit Monday against a Singapore-based company it accuses of scraping and selling its customers' data after a California federal judge signed an order approving of a stipulated deal in which Mantheos Pte. Ltd. agreed to be permanently restrained and barred from the practice. The settlement did not include any money. Mantheos did not admit to any liability, but did admit to gathering member data from LinkedIn Corp. "Defendants represent that they have destroyed all LinkedIn member profile data, whether stored in electronic form or otherwise, in their possession, custody, or control and have certified in writing that they...

