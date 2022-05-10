Albertsons Workers Say OT Didn't Include Virus Hazard Pay

By Ivan Moreno (May 10, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Albertsons Cos. Inc. failed to pay employees who worked during the coronavirus pandemic the correct amount in overtime wages because the calculation didn't include the extra $2 per hour in "appreciation pay" the grocery chain instituted, a proposed class action alleges. The lawsuit filed Monday in Massachusetts federal court alleges that Albertsons stores and distribution centers violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, which considers "premiums paid for hazardous, arduous or dirty work" part of an employee's regular rate of pay for calculating overtime. Albertsons introduced hazard premiums on March 20, 2020, "recognizing that these frontline workers were exposing themselves to danger...

