Calif. Health Care Workers Convicted In $18.5M Billing Scheme

By Max Jaeger (May 10, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A California jury has convicted three health care workers for their roles in an $18.5 million scheme to defraud the state's Medicaid program by seeking reimbursement for bogus drug counseling for middle and high schoolers, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Gregory Hearns, 66, the former billing supervisor at Long Beach nonprofit Atlantic Recovery Services, was convicted Monday on one count of health care fraud and acquitted of 10 other counts following a 12-day trial before U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez. Former ARS manager LaLonnie Egans, 64, was found guilty on three counts, and former counselor Tina Lynn St. Julian,...

