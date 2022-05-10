Wachtell-Led Prologis Lobs $24B Offer At Duke Realty

By McCord Pagan (May 10, 2022, 11:47 AM EDT) -- Logistics real estate business Prologis Inc., guided by Wachtell Lipton, said Tuesday it's offering to buy Duke Realty Corp. in an all-stock deal valuing the real estate investment trust at about $23.7 billion. Prologis is seeking to buy Duke Realty at a 29% premium over its closing stock price Monday, in a deal where investors would receive 0.466 shares of Prologis in exchange for each one of their Duke Realty shares, according to a statement. The transaction would value Duke Realty at $61.68 per share, it said. Prologis is represented by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, and its financial adviser is...

