Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Wary Of Block Of Biden's Oil And Gas Lease Ban

By Katie Buehler (May 10, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Tuesday signaled it doesn't agree with 13 Republican states that the Biden administration's pause of new oil and gas leases was arbitrary and capricious, nor that a nationwide injunction of the pause should remain in place.

During oral arguments, the three-judge appellate panel seemed inclined to agree with the U.S. Department of the Interior that a Western District of Louisiana judge wrongly enjoined the Biden administration's leasing pause. 

U.S. Circuit Judge Patrick E. Higginbotham stated that under his interpretation, the executive order President Joe Biden signed during his first week in office didn't require the department to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!