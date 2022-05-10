5th Circ. Wary Of Block Of Biden's Oil And Gas Lease Ban

By Katie Buehler (May 10, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Tuesday signaled it doesn't agree with 13 Republican states that the Biden administration's pause of new oil and gas leases was arbitrary and capricious, nor that a nationwide injunction of the pause should remain in place. During oral arguments, the three-judge appellate panel seemed inclined to agree with the U.S. Department of the Interior that a Western District of Louisiana judge wrongly enjoined the Biden administration's leasing pause. U.S. Circuit Judge Patrick E. Higginbotham stated that under his interpretation, the executive order President Joe Biden signed during his first week in office didn't require the department to...

