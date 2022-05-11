Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BCBS Asks 6th Circ. To Review Tribal ERISA Health Plan Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 11, 2022, 10:59 AM EDT) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has asked the Sixth Circuit to rethink its decision in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit by the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe that a lower court misinterpreted federal regulations when determining that the insurer wasn't required to give tribal clients a discount on medical care.

The company, which is facing claims that it overcharged the tribe by depriving it of Medicare-like rate, or MLR, discounts and forced it to pay millions of dollars more than necessary for health care services in an alleged breach of fiduciary duty, filed the 49-page petition for a panel rehearing and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!