BCBS Asks 6th Circ. To Review Tribal ERISA Health Plan Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 11, 2022, 10:59 AM EDT) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has asked the Sixth Circuit to rethink its decision in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit by the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe that a lower court misinterpreted federal regulations when determining that the insurer wasn't required to give tribal clients a discount on medical care. The company, which is facing claims that it overcharged the tribe by depriving it of Medicare-like rate, or MLR, discounts and forced it to pay millions of dollars more than necessary for health care services in an alleged breach of fiduciary duty, filed the 49-page petition for a panel rehearing and...

