Asylum-Seeking Family Wants To Intervene In Title 42 Case

By Alyssa Aquino (May 11, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A family seeking asylum at the border has asked to enter fierce litigation over the Title 42 order, which allows border officers to swiftly expel migrants, saying that neither the Biden administration nor states looking to prolong the border block are protecting its interests. Alicia De Los Angeles Duran Raymundo, Kevin Alexi De Leon De Leon and legal services provider Innovation Law Lab told a Louisiana federal judge on Monday that while they agree the Biden administration is in its rights to terminate the Trump-era border block, they wished to intervene to argue that should he keep Title 42 intact, that...

