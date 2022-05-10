Chicken Execs Want Jury Instruction Upfront For Round 3

By Bryan Koenig (May 10, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Poultry executives facing an extraordinary third price-fixing criminal trial filed a flurry of motions seeking to bar over 100 new exhibits and four new witnesses while also arguing the first two mistrials indicate the need for detailed upfront jury instructions or even outright dismissal of the charges. Circumstances have changed since U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer of the District of Colorado last refused upfront jury instructions and dismissal, the five remaining executives out of 10 originally charged. In seeking upfront jury instructions, the executives on Monday pointed to concerns raised by a juror in the opening hours of the second...

