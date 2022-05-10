Ill. Watchdog Says Atty Failed To Disclose Client's Death

By Celeste Bott (May 10, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A Chicago personal injury attorney failed to disclose during settlement negotiations that the client he'd been representing after a car accident had died of an unrelated cause, even as the attorney continued to push for a deal that included compensation for "future pain and physical limitations," according to an attorney conduct regulator's complaint made public Monday. Attorney John P. Kolb, while working at Disparti Law Group, had represented Kyle Moon after he was injured when a taxi in which he was a passenger collided with another vehicle in Chicago in April 2016. Under a written fee agreement, the firm agreed to...

